TRAVIS SCOTT released with no charges after arrest for fighting with bodyguard during 2024 Olympics







Saturday, August 10, 2024 - American rapper, Travis Scott has been released and no charges have been filed against him stemming from his Paris hotel incident during the 2024 Olympics, according to the rapper’s reps.

The recording artist, 33, was arrested Friday early morning after getting into a squabble with his bodyguard at the posh Four Seasons Hotel George V in the French capital.

His representatives released a statement Saturday revealing he had been released

“Travis Scott has been released with no charges.”

A separate report by Page Six says;

“He was arrested over an argument with his bodyguard over getting harassed and swarmed dangerously,” by paparazzi." An insider said to the magazine

“French police overreacted and arrested and held him for 24 hours over an argument. [There was] no violence.”