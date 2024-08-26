See how RUTO exposed OPARANYA as a ‘clueless bureaucrat’ who does not know what is happening in his own Ministry?

Monday, August 26, 2024 – President William Ruto has once again demonstrated that he knows more about what is happening in his Cabinet Secretaries' respective ministries than they do.
This is after he differed with Cooperative CS
Wycliffe Oparanya on the exact number of Hustler Fund loan defaulters.
Speaking during Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe
Oparanya’s homecoming in Kakamega, Ruto revealed that 80 percent of the
borrowers had successfully repaid their loans.
He commended Kenyans for maximizing the
Hustler Fund to borrow loans and repay them on time.
This comes even as Oparanya claimed that out
of the 21 million borrowers, 19 million of them had defaulted. This effectively
pegs the default rate at 90.48 percent.
Late last year, the National Treasury revealed
that the number of defaulters stood at 9.9 million people, which it noted was 27
percent of the total borrowers.
Nonetheless, the Head of State vowed to inject
a further Ksh3 billion to motivate Kenyans and attract more borrowers.
He expressed confidence in Oparanya’s ability
to steer the Hustler Fund towards the right direction including putting in
place the right policies to allow for more borrowing through increased loan
limits.
