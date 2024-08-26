See how RUTO exposed OPARANYA as a ‘clueless bureaucrat’ who does not know what is happening in his own Ministry?





Monday, August 26, 2024 – President William Ruto has once again demonstrated that he knows more about what is happening in his Cabinet Secretaries' respective ministries than they do.

This is after he differed with Cooperative CS Wycliffe Oparanya on the exact number of Hustler Fund loan defaulters.

Speaking during Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s homecoming in Kakamega, Ruto revealed that 80 percent of the borrowers had successfully repaid their loans.

He commended Kenyans for maximizing the Hustler Fund to borrow loans and repay them on time.

This comes even as Oparanya claimed that out of the 21 million borrowers, 19 million of them had defaulted. This effectively pegs the default rate at 90.48 percent.

Late last year, the National Treasury revealed that the number of defaulters stood at 9.9 million people, which it noted was 27 percent of the total borrowers.

Nonetheless, the Head of State vowed to inject a further Ksh3 billion to motivate Kenyans and attract more borrowers.

He expressed confidence in Oparanya’s ability to steer the Hustler Fund towards the right direction including putting in place the right policies to allow for more borrowing through increased loan limits.

