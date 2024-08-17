RAILA ODINGA‘s man says defeating WILLIAM RUTO in the 2027 elections will be as easy as reciting vowels – Do you agree with him?





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has predicted a resounding defeat for President William Ruto if he seeks re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Friday, Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, stated that if Ruto’s government does not listen to the plights of the Kenyans, he will be easily voted out of power in 2027

"I want to say that should you fail to deliver to Kenyans, there's only one person that I know that will be easily defeated in 2027.

"Defeating you Mr. Ruto in 2027 will be easier than reciting vowels," Babu said.

The second-term lawmaker added that anyone could defeat Ruto in 2027 because he has become exposed and lost legitimacy.

"Any living thing that is capable of locomoting or moving from one place to the other will defeat you in 2027.

"Even if you take a goat and put and dress and put it on the ballot it will defeat you in 2027," he added

The Kenyan DAILY POST