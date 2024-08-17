RUTO writes to POPE FRANCIS after Archbishop Hubertus van Megen calls for his ouster – This man has lost legitimacy





Saturday, August 17, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has written to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, protesting the conduct of Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Hubertus van Megen.

In June, Archbishop Megen supported the countrywide Gen Z protests and stressed the need for a political change in the country.

The protests, according to Archbishop van Megen, "turned tables" in the country in a revolutionary way.

In an apparent reference to Ruto, the Apostolic Nuncio stated that the youths demanded 'Zaccheus to get down from the tree'

"Youths on the streets turned tables… turning tables in the parliament; turning the tables of the money changers wanting to cleanse the temple of democracy.

"Youths on the streets wanted to get Zacchaeus out of the tree and wanted to get Peter to admit to his betrayal, these days we have witnessed a revolution in Nairobi.

"After this, politics in this country will have to change," Nuncio told a congregation.

Archbishop van Megen's remarks have not gone down well with the government, which termed them reprehensible and unbecoming of a distinguished diplomat.

Ruto’s government took offense to the Apostolic Nuncio criticizing it without highlighting the broader context.

"Without pointing out the broader context of the government's action as a responsible diplomat, the Nuncio chose to use his exalted position to berate the government of Kenya and its institutions.

"We find this conduct to be reprehensible and unbecoming of a distinguished member of the diplomatic corps," the letter read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST