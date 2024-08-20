RAILA ODINGA refuses to attend a meeting convened by UHURU to clarify why ODM joined RUTO’s regime





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reportedly snubbed a meeting convened by Azimio One Kenya Alliance chairman, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, to address issues affecting the opposition coalition.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 4 pm on Monday, but instead, some of Raila Odinga's loyalists held a press conference at 1 pm, strongly warning against any attempt to remove Raila as the Azimio party leader.

Uhuru was to lead a physical meeting in Nairobi, but since he was not available, he opted for a Zoom meeting.

Representatives of major parties affiliated with the coalition party, including Wiper, Jubilee, DAP-K, KANU, and PNU, were on hand.

But hours before the Zoom meeting, the other affiliate parties were stunned to get wind of the hard-hitting news conference in which ODM officials led by Chairperson Gladys Wanga said they were not aware of the Azimio meeting and warned against any attempts to oust Raila from the coalition party’s leadership.

Raila lieutenants insisted only the Azimio Council Secretary General Junet Mohamed had the powers to convene the meeting.

