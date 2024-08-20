RUTO is returning the country to the dark days of MOI – Lawyer JOE KHAMINWA says after the illegal arrest of JIMI WANJIGI





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Veteran lawyer, Joe Khaminwa, has accused President William Ruto of returning the country to the dark days of late Dictator Daniel Arap Moi.

This follows the arrest of businessman Jimi Wanjigi on Monday, despite a court order barring his arrest.

Wanjigi was arrested for not renewing his firearm licenses and was detained at the notorious Kamukunji Police Station.

While addressing the press on Monday, Khaminwa said the country is returning to the era of 'arbitrary' arrests.

"Those orders are still in force but what is happening now is despicable.

"The things happening are those which used to happen during past administrations which I thought as a country we have now got over, but it appears as if we are going back to that era," Khaminwa added.

At around 4:20 pm on Monday, Wanjigi posted on his X account that the police were detaining him.

“The DCI has illegally arrested me despite numerous court orders barring the same arrest,” he said.

Police had on August 8, tried to arrest him at his Muthaiga home in vain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST