RAILA is still in Azimio and the leader of Opposition even after joining RUTO’s Government and not even KALONZO can change that – GLADYS WANGA declares.

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga remains the leader of the Opposition, despite joining President William Ruto’s government.
This is according to the ODM
leaders who dismissed plans by Azimio la Umoja constituent parties to replace
Raila Odinga as the leader of the Opposition coalition.
Addressing the press yesterday,
ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga criticized Azimio leaders questioning Raila's
commitment to the Opposition.
Wanga said it was in bad faith
for Azimio leaders to hide behind the recent appointment of ODM officials to
the Cabinet to undermine the former prime minister.
"The questioning of ODM and Raila Odinga's commitment to Opposition, our partners are not acting in good faith.
"They are hiding behind the four gentlemen and using it to try and
wrestle the leadership of the houses of parliament from ODM," Wanga said.
According to Wanga, some Azimio
leaders were attempting to arm-twist Raila into endorsing them ahead of the
2027 elections.
She insisted that ODM will
continue to play its opposition role and include heading key parliamentary
committees.
The ODM chair insisted that the
party would continue holding key minority leader positions in the Parliament,
given its numerical strength.
"We find that unacceptable
and we wish to reiterate the obvious, the House leadership is about numbers in
the house and not those in government.”
“As we speak, ODM has the
highest number of MPs professing and committed to Azimio's ideals and
principles," she stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
