RAILA is still in Azimio and the leader of Opposition even after joining RUTO’s Government and not even KALONZO can change that – GLADYS WANGA declares.





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga remains the leader of the Opposition, despite joining President William Ruto’s government.

This is according to the ODM leaders who dismissed plans by Azimio la Umoja constituent parties to replace Raila Odinga as the leader of the Opposition coalition.

Addressing the press yesterday, ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga criticized Azimio leaders questioning Raila's commitment to the Opposition.

Wanga said it was in bad faith for Azimio leaders to hide behind the recent appointment of ODM officials to the Cabinet to undermine the former prime minister.

"The questioning of ODM and Raila Odinga's commitment to Opposition, our partners are not acting in good faith.

"They are hiding behind the four gentlemen and using it to try and wrestle the leadership of the houses of parliament from ODM," Wanga said.

According to Wanga, some Azimio leaders were attempting to arm-twist Raila into endorsing them ahead of the 2027 elections.

She insisted that ODM will continue to play its opposition role and include heading key parliamentary committees.

The ODM chair insisted that the party would continue holding key minority leader positions in the Parliament, given its numerical strength.

"We find that unacceptable and we wish to reiterate the obvious, the House leadership is about numbers in the house and not those in government.”

“As we speak, ODM has the highest number of MPs professing and committed to Azimio's ideals and principles," she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST