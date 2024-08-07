The RUTO-RAILA broad-based government is a collection of Kenyans' problems brought together – UDA MP says.

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has criticized the newly formed broad-based government, calling it a collection of Kenya's problems brought together.
In a statement shared on X on Tuesday, the Githunguri MP criticized President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga's broad-based government idea as an outdated political approach.
She added that the country would
face more crises by including some of the opposition members in the cabinet.
“The proposed government
formation is a collection of Kenya’s problems brought together broad-based
problems,” Wamuchomba said.
“This is an outdated political approach. We must seek to understand and interpret their script.
"They are the
majority of Kenyans. Anyway, it’s a broad-based political chess board. Let the
gameplay.”
The vocal lawmaker further
questioned the increase in wealth of the former Cabinet Secretaries who have
been re-appointed by Ruto to join the broad-based cabinet.
Wamuchomba stated that it is
only gamblers that can accrue over Ksh100 million more in one year without
doing business and with no tax account paid.
