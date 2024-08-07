The RUTO-RAILA broad-based government is a collection of Kenyans' problems brought together – UDA MP says.









Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has criticized the newly formed broad-based government, calling it a collection of Kenya's problems brought together.

In a statement shared on X on Tuesday, the Githunguri MP criticized President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga's broad-based government idea as an outdated political approach.

She added that the country would face more crises by including some of the opposition members in the cabinet.

“The proposed government formation is a collection of Kenya’s problems brought together broad-based problems,” Wamuchomba said.

“This is an outdated political approach. We must seek to understand and interpret their script.

"They are the majority of Kenyans. Anyway, it’s a broad-based political chess board. Let the gameplay.”

The vocal lawmaker further questioned the increase in wealth of the former Cabinet Secretaries who have been re-appointed by Ruto to join the broad-based cabinet.

Wamuchomba stated that it is only gamblers that can accrue over Ksh100 million more in one year without doing business and with no tax account paid.

