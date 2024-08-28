RAILA ODINGA and MARTHA KARUA officially part ways after their marriage of convenience – See what JAKOM has done





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has officially parted ways with his running mate, Martha Karua, with whom he contested the presidency during the 2022 election.

On Tuesday, Raila Odinga removed the iconic Azimio la Umoja cover photo, which featured himself and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, from all his social media platforms.

One possible reason for changing his cover photo is that Martha Karua and her party have exited the Raila-led Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In a brief notice to Azimio La Umoja Secretary-General Junet Mohamed, the group cited "ongoing political developments" as the reason for its immediate withdrawal from Azimio membership.

Reacting to the removal of the iconic photo, Martha Karua implied she was fine with Raila's decision, taking to social media to write, "Welcome move."

Karua was the first to announce she would officially leave the Azimio One Kenya Alliance after Raila Odinga and his allies joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government last month.

