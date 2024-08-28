If this is your baby daddy, jua tuko wengi - Jilted baby mama blasts MARY LINCOLN’s ex-husband NJOGU WA NJOROGE and claims he has 15 kids with different ladies.





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - A lady who was impregnated and dumped by popular Kikuyu vernacular radio presenter and Mary Lincoln’s ex-husband, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has taken to TikTok to blast him.

She shared his photo and claimed that he has 15 kids with different ladies.

“If this is your baby daddy ujue tuko wengi sana. Mchunge watoto wasioane,” she captioned the photo and revealed that she was the 15th baby mama.

Njogu Wa Njoroge dumped her after she informed him that she was pregnant.

Despite him being a man of means, he has never bought even a diaper for his daughter.

Below are TikTok posts of his jilted baby mama. Link1>> and Link2>>

