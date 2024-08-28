DONALD KIPKORIR predicts the outcome of the AUC Chairmanship race between RAILA ODINGA and Djibouti’s MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF









Wednesday, August 28,2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer Donald Kipkorir has predicted the influential leader who will become the next African Union Chairperson following the retirement of Mousa Faki in February next year.

Former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Djibouti Foreign Minister Mahamoud Youssouf are the two front-runners in the race for the top continental job.

Commenting on X, Kipkorir endorsed Raila Odinga for the top job but acknowledged that he would face fierce competition from Mahamoud Youssouf.

Kipkorir also predicted that all Islamic nations and French-speaking nations (francophones ) would support Mahamaoud, giving the Djibouti candidate more chance of winning than Raila Odinga.

“As a longtime supporter & friend of Baba Raila Odinga, I fully endorse his bid to be Africa Union Chairman … But his advisors should be wary of Djibouti candidate.

"Djibouti is the only country in the whole world that has military bases for the US, China, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, India & Saudi Arabia.

"It is also a member of Islamic Nations & also Francophone. Djibouti is tiny but punches above its weight. French-speaking Presidents of East Africa didn’t attend Baba’s launch,” Kipkorir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST