MARTHA KARUA hints at rejoining Azimio after RAILA’s betrayal as she hosts KALONZO and WAMALWA





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua may be considering rejoining Azimio after leaving the coalition due to Raila Odinga’s perceived betrayal.

This is after she hosted Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Kirinyaga County.

Kalonzo was accompanied by MPs Gathoni Wamuchomba and Jessica Mbalu, Eugene Wamalwa, and other leaders.

"It was wonderful sharing a cup of tea with my good friend Martha Karua and her parents in Kimunye, Kirinyaga County after a blessed Church Service and wonderful interaction with the people of Kagia," Kalonzo stated.

The leaders held a meeting before they proceeded to tour Kirinyaga County.

At the same time, a faction of leaders who had accompanied Kalonzo earlier said that they would work with the former vice president since Raila Odinga was going to the AU.

"I can clearly say that Raila has decided to go to AU, we wish him well, we are not going to work without him.”

"We shall remain with those who are crying that the country is headed in the wrong direction, it is not in doubt where we are going because the leader of Azimio is with us here and is Kalonzo Musyoka," Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said.

The Azimio team affirmed that they would not join the government despite Raila working closely with President William Ruto under the broad-based government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST