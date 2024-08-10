See what jobless ABABU NAMWAMBA is planning to do next after RUTO declined to reappoint him to Cabinet? Power is transient





Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has announced he is taking a break from politics to focus on his legal practice and private businesses.

In a statement yesterday, Namwamba also revealed he will be focusing on his Ababu Namwamba Foundation (ANF).

“I have taken a well-deserved sabbatical, to enjoy my legal practice, private businesses, and the supremely fulfilling work of Ababu Namwamba Foundation (ANF). God bless Kenya,” said Namwamba.

This comes after President William Ruto declined to reappoint him to Cabinet.

At the same time, the former Sports CS highlighted his achievements for the 21 months he was at the helm of the Ministry of Sports.

Namwamba said he inherited the Ministry while rock bottom on performance, impact, and ratings, worsened by multiple international bans.

“I hand over a Ministry reborn. Not only have all international suspensions been lifted and doping confronted decisively, but we have also returned Kenya to the elite league of hosting events like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"Am super proud of the incredible record I leave behind,” he remarked.

Nonetheless, Namwamba congratulated his successor Kipchumba Murkomen, and expressed confidence in his ability.

Further, Namwamba thanked President William Ruto for giving him the chance to serve the country at the Cabinet level for nearly two years.

