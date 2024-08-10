See what jobless ABABU NAMWAMBA is planning to do next after RUTO declined to reappoint him to Cabinet? Power is transient

Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Former Sports
Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has announced he is taking a break from
politics to focus on his legal practice and private businesses.
In a statement yesterday, Namwamba also revealed he will be
focusing on his Ababu Namwamba Foundation (ANF).
“I have taken a well-deserved sabbatical, to enjoy my legal
practice, private businesses, and the supremely fulfilling work of Ababu
Namwamba Foundation (ANF). God bless Kenya,” said Namwamba.
This comes after President William Ruto declined to
reappoint him to Cabinet.
At the same time, the former Sports CS highlighted his
achievements for the 21 months he was at the helm of the Ministry of Sports.
Namwamba said he inherited the Ministry while rock bottom on
performance, impact, and ratings, worsened by multiple international bans.
“I hand over a Ministry reborn. Not only have all
international suspensions been lifted and doping confronted decisively, but we
have also returned Kenya to the elite league of hosting events like the Africa
Cup of Nations (AFCON).
"Am super proud of the incredible record I leave
behind,” he remarked.
Nonetheless, Namwamba congratulated his successor Kipchumba
Murkomen, and expressed confidence in his ability.
Further, Namwamba thanked President William Ruto for giving
him the chance to serve the country at the Cabinet level for nearly two years.
