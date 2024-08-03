RAILA is the biggest supporter of RUTO’s Bottom–Up because ODM and UDA are essentially the same - JOHN MBADI drops a bombshell





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - In an unexpected turn of events, former ODM Chairman John Mbadi has made a claim that could send shockwaves through Kenya’s political landscape.

This is after he claimed that President William Ruto’s UDA and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM are the same.

According to Mbadi, ODM and UDA are virtually indistinguishable; something that left both political observers and committee members baffled.

Mbadi’s comments came in response to a probing question from Suna East MP, Junnet Mohammed, who is part of the Parliamentary Vetting Committee led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

The session, intended to scrutinize Mbadi’s suitability for his new role as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary under President William Ruto, took an unexpected turn as Mbadi began to address the ideological similarities between ODM and UDA.

The notion of the "Bottom-Up Agenda," a key pillar of President Ruto’s administration, was central to the discussion.

Mbadi, who is known for his sharp political insights, declared that “Bottom Up is a concept of UDA.

If you look at the philosophy of UDA and ODM there is no difference.”

His assertion that both parties essentially advocate for social democracy stunned many.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mbadi elaborated on his claim by highlighting that the Beta Concept—another initiative promoted by UDA—is focused on job creation, lowering the cost of living, boosting agricultural productivity, and advancing the digital economy.

He argued that both ideologies emphasise value addition in agriculture, albeit with different terminologies.

The reaction from the vetting committee was a mix of disbelief and amusement. The idea that two of Kenya’s most significant political parties could share such fundamental ideological similarities was met with laughter and incredulity.

