Kisii man flaunts his new lover, one hour after his Kikuyu wife announced their divorce on social media! Fear men (PHOTOs).





Friday, August 2, 2024 - A Kisii man identified as Enock Makori has left tongues wagging after he flaunted his new lover, one hour after his wife Rae Wambui took to her X account and announced their divorce.

Rae claimed that her husband was abusive, adding that she has officially dropped the 'wife' title.

“As of today August 1st, I should not be referred to bibi ya mtu.

"Finally got a chance to leave all types of abuse I have endured.

"I ain't waiting for karma am karma I'll burn it all down to the ground,’’ she tweeted.

Her ex-husband took his X account one hour later and flaunted his new lover.

He penned a romantic message as he introduced his lover, leaving his estranged wife heartbroken.

Makori, a senior accountant at City Walk Kenya, has in the past been exposed for sliding into ladies’ DMs on X.

Check this out.





1) His estranged wife’s post announcing their divorce.





2) When they were madly in love.

3) How he introduced his new catch, one hour after his wife announced their divorce.

