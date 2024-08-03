OPARANYA is too corrupt to be RUTO’s CS – Azimio Spokesman MAKAU MUTUA ‘faults’ RAILA for fronting a corrupt man for nomination to Cabinet





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Azimio Spokesperson Makau Mutua is also unimpressed by the nomination of Raila Odinga’s man, Wycliffe Oparanya, to President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

In a statement shared via his official X account, Mutua, who is among Raila’s inner circle and trusted friends, said Oparanya’s nomination by President William Ruto has become untenable, saying the former Kakamega Governor is too corrupt to be the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development.

He advised Ruto to appoint another person with clean hands to replace Oparanya from Kakamega County.

According to Mutua, Oparanya should spare the country and fall on his own sword.

“Oparanya’s nomination has become untenable. He should spare the country and fall on his own sword. There must be a suitable replacement from the great people of Kakamega County,” Mutua stated.

Oparanya faces an uphill task in his nomination as CS since the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is on his neck over a pending corruption case.

The EACC has since written to the National Assembly asking the House not to approve the nomination of Oparanya.

Oparanya is supposed to face the Parliamentary Committee on appointments tomorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST