OPARANYA is too corrupt to be RUTO’s CS – Azimio Spokesman MAKAU MUTUA ‘faults’ RAILA for fronting a corrupt man for nomination to Cabinet

Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Azimio Spokesperson Makau Mutua is also unimpressed by the nomination of Raila Odinga’s man, Wycliffe Oparanya, to President William Ruto’s Cabinet.
In a statement shared via his official X account, Mutua, who
is among Raila’s inner circle and trusted friends, said Oparanya’s nomination by
President William Ruto has become untenable, saying the former Kakamega
Governor is too corrupt to be the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs
Development.
He advised Ruto to appoint another person with clean hands
to replace Oparanya from Kakamega County.
According to Mutua, Oparanya should spare the country and
fall on his own sword.
“Oparanya’s nomination has become untenable. He should spare
the country and fall on his own sword. There must be a suitable replacement
from the great people of Kakamega County,” Mutua stated.
“Oparanya’s
nomination has become UNTENABLE. He should spare the country and fall on his
own sword. There must be a suitable replacement from the great people of
Kakamega County,” Mutua said.
Oparanya faces an uphill task in his nomination as CS since
the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is on his neck over a pending
corruption case.
The EACC has since written to the National Assembly asking
the House not to approve the nomination of Oparanya.
Oparanya is supposed to face the Parliamentary Committee on
appointments tomorrow.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments