RAILA finally announces his exit from Kenyan politics – Look! You won’t believe what he said

Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has technically announced his exit from Kenyan politics.
Speaking during a joint media
briefing with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Raila said that going
forward, he will not be very active in Kenyan politics.
According to Raila, he would be
focusing his attention on his African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson
campaign.
He noted that it will be a
transitional phase from active participation in Kenyan politics and moving to
African continental politics.
“At the moment, I am involved in the campaigns but that does not mean that Kenya ceases to exist.
"I am not going
to be very active in Kenyan politics henceforth, as I continue to focus my
attention on the continental campaign.
“It is a transitional phase from
active participation in Kenyans to moving towards African continental
politics,” Raila remarked.
Kenya formally submitted the
requisite documentation for Odinga on Monday, July 29 to the Dean of Eastern
Region, Dharmraj Busgeeth.
The ODM leader will face
Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, as Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from
Mauritius and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar in the AUC chairperson
election which will be held in January 2025 during the African Union Summit.
