RAILA finally announces his exit from Kenyan politics – Look! You won’t believe what he said





Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has technically announced his exit from Kenyan politics.

Speaking during a joint media briefing with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Raila said that going forward, he will not be very active in Kenyan politics.

According to Raila, he would be focusing his attention on his African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson campaign.

He noted that it will be a transitional phase from active participation in Kenyan politics and moving to African continental politics.

“At the moment, I am involved in the campaigns but that does not mean that Kenya ceases to exist.

"I am not going to be very active in Kenyan politics henceforth, as I continue to focus my attention on the continental campaign.

“It is a transitional phase from active participation in Kenyans to moving towards African continental politics,” Raila remarked.

Kenya formally submitted the requisite documentation for Odinga on Monday, July 29 to the Dean of Eastern Region, Dharmraj Busgeeth.

The ODM leader will face Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, as Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar in the AUC chairperson election which will be held in January 2025 during the African Union Summit.

