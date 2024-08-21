MOSES KURIA makes the big announcement amid power tussle in Mt. Kenya – Look! GACHAGUA will not like this





Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has officially announced his return to the political arena after his controversial sacking from President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

This comes after he announced his intention to run for president, a move that may not sit well with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is also eyeing the presidency.

Kuria, known for his fiery rhetoric and unyielding stance, took to X to share his aspirations.

Responding to a message from Gachagua, who urged him to remain patient and trust in divine timing, Kuria declared his belief that he would become the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region and ascend to the presidency.

"I strongly trust that [God] will make me the current Mt Kenya kingpin and the 6th President of the Republic of Kenya," Kuria stated, showcasing his unwavering confidence.

This surprising move comes after a tumultuous period marked by Kuria's outspoken criticism of Gachagua.

The two have been at odds, particularly over Gachagua's 'one-man-one-shilling-one-vote' proposal and his public attacks on National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji.

Kuria had been vocal in his disapproval of Gachagua's leadership style, accusing him of dishonesty and manipulation, particularly concerning the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

