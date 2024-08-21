GACHAGUA may be considering partnering with KALONZO and NATEMBEYA ahead of 2027 as his political marriage with RUTO hits rock bottom

Thursday, August 22, 2024 – Nyandarua Senator John Methu has advised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to rethink his political strategy ahead of 2027.
This comes even as his political marriage with
President William Ruto is headed for a nosedive.
Speaking yesterday, Methu urged Gachagua to
consider partnering with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Trans-Nzoia Governor
George Natembeya, and other like-minded leaders, as he seeks to consolidate his
political capital.
Methu’s call is a clear sign of the shifting political alliances in Kenya.
He believes that by forming strategic
partnerships, Gachagua could not only solidify his support base but also secure
his political future in an increasingly volatile environment.
The Senator stressed the importance of
adopting a broad-based approach, similar to Ruto’s strategy of including
opposition figures in his government.
However, Methu’s suggestion is laced with
caution. He warned Gachagua against maintaining a hardline stance against
opposition parties, arguing that this could alienate potential allies.
"I want to plead with you to dismantle the ‘traps’ we had placed against the opposition, as they could potentially ensnare our friends.
"Use this opportunity to build new relationships,
regardless of their political strength," Methu advised.
Methu, however, advised Gachagua to steer
clear of Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua, whom he dismissed as having
"no significant backing."
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments