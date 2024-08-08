Another wastage as RUTO organizes a big concert and hires renowned African artists just to serenade Haiti amid austerity measures – Look!





Friday, August 9, 2024 - The Government of President William Ruto has organized a big concert to celebrate Haiti.

Through the State Department for Foreign Affairs and in collaboration with the Africa for Haiti (A4H) Initiative, Ruto’s government has announced the 'Harmony4Haiti Concert and Cultural Festival' set to take place on August 24, 2024.

According to the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei, the event is designed to celebrate and highlight the rich cultural heritage shared between Africa and Haiti, underscoring the deep historical and cultural ties between the two regions.

Scheduled to be a vibrant cultural celebration, the festival will feature a series of engaging activities, including Musical Performances where renowned artists have been hired for that purpose, cultural exhibition, and panel discussions.

Singoei emphasized Kenya’s commitment to supporting Haiti not only culturally but also in areas of security, governance, and development.

In a joint briefing with A4H, PS Singoei highlighted Kenya’s ongoing dedication to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti, reflecting the country's unwavering commitment to global peace and stability.

The 'Harmony4Haiti Concert and Cultural Festival' is more than just a cultural event; it symbolizes Kenya's solidarity with Haiti and a shared vision for a harmonious and prosperous future.

The festival promises to be an enriching experience, bridging cultures and strengthening bonds between the people of Africa and Haiti.

The expensive concert comes amid austerity measures that Ruto has announced amid protests by the Gen Zs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST