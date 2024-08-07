RAILA ODINGA begs foreign diplomats to help him bag the AU Chairmanship role – Look! He desperately needs the job





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has enlisted the help of foreign diplomats to enhance his chances of clinching the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.

Yesterday, Raila met with Germany's Ambassador Sebastian Groth and UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan to seek support for his AU Chairmanship bid.

The discussions, held against the backdrop of recent political developments, highlighted the importance of a united and stable Africa.

Raila used his official social media platforms to share insights from his meetings with the international envoys.

The Azimio la Umoja leader disclosed that they agreed on how a stable Africa would be beneficial to all international countries party to individual African countries.

"Had productive discussions with Germany's Ambassador Sebastian Groth and UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan on recent developments and my AU Commission candidacy.”

“We all agree: a strong and stable Africa benefits us all. Grateful for Germany and the UK's continued commitment to engagement," Raila wrote.

Ambassador Groth also expressed his admiration for Raila's vision and reminisced on the latter’s years of study in Germany after showing linguistic prowess.

"Today had the pleasure to meet Hon Raila Odinga. Talked about politics, his pan-African vision, and his student years in Germany. Very impressed by his German language skills," Groth noted.

The meetings come at a critical time as Odinga ramps up his campaign for the African Union Chairperson (AUC) role.

Known for his long-standing commitment to pan-Africanism and regional integration, Raila's bid has attracted considerable international attention.

His discussions with Groth and Wigan underscore the pivotal role that global partners play in fostering a cohesive and progressive African Union.

The support from Germany and the UK, two influential players on the global stage, is seen as a significant boost to his campaign.

The Kenyan DAILY POST