RAILA ODINGA begs foreign diplomats to help him bag the AU Chairmanship role – Look! He desperately needs the job

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has enlisted the help of foreign diplomats to enhance his chances of clinching the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.
Yesterday, Raila met with Germany's Ambassador Sebastian Groth and UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan to seek support for his AU Chairmanship bid.
The discussions, held against
the backdrop of recent political developments, highlighted the importance of a
united and stable Africa.
Raila used his official social media platforms to share insights from his meetings with the international envoys.
The Azimio la Umoja leader
disclosed that they agreed on how a stable Africa would be beneficial to all
international countries party to individual African countries.
"Had productive discussions
with Germany's Ambassador Sebastian Groth and UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan
on recent developments and my AU Commission candidacy.”
“We all agree: a strong and
stable Africa benefits us all. Grateful for Germany and the UK's continued
commitment to engagement," Raila wrote.
Ambassador Groth also expressed
his admiration for Raila's vision and reminisced on the latter’s years of study
in Germany after showing linguistic prowess.
"Today had the pleasure to
meet Hon Raila Odinga. Talked about politics, his pan-African vision, and his
student years in Germany. Very impressed by his German language skills,"
Groth noted.
The meetings come at a critical
time as Odinga ramps up his campaign for the African Union
Chairperson (AUC) role.
Known for his long-standing
commitment to pan-Africanism and regional integration, Raila's bid has
attracted considerable international attention.
His discussions with Groth and
Wigan underscore the pivotal role that global partners play in fostering a
cohesive and progressive African Union.
The support from Germany and the
UK, two influential players on the global stage, is seen as a significant boost
to his campaign.
