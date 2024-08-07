We are ready for you! Acting IG GILBERT MASENGELI warns Gen Zs ahead of Nane Nane March to oust President RUTO.

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has exuded confidence that they will contain the planned protests by the Gen Zs, dubbed 'NaneNaneMarch', on Thursday to force President William Ruto to resign.
Speaking after meeting top
police commanders across the country in Embakasi, Masengeli allayed fears,
saying the police are prepared and ready to deal with the Gen Z protesters.
Masengeli intimated that
security will be heightened across the country though not to an extent that is
out of the ordinary.
“Every Kenyan as per the law has
liberty to demonstrate, picket and assemble as per the law. That one everyone
is very much aware of and where the privilege of one ends is where the other
starts,” he said.
Masengeli said Kenyans are at
liberty to demonstrate but peacefully and reiterated that all Kenyans have to
live by the rule of law.
"We are governmened by the
Rome statute and the Kenyan Constitution," he said, and affirmed that
criminal elements will be dealt with firmly.”
"On Gen Zs, they have a
message and they have been heard. It is upon us now to differentiate between
Gen Zs and opportunists who take advantage of those riots to cause mayhem,
destruction of property and acts of violence that are not allowed by the
Law," the acting IG said.
He urged Kenyans planning to
partake in the planned Nane Nane protests to do so in adherence with the law.
"This is a country governed
by democracy and the constitution," the acting Police IG emphasized.
The meeting discussions also
centered on the operational and logistical challenges facing officers in their
jurisdictions and how to address them to ensure efficiency within the NPS.
