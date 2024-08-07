We are ready for you! Acting IG GILBERT MASENGELI warns Gen Zs ahead of Nane Nane March to oust President RUTO.





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has exuded confidence that they will contain the planned protests by the Gen Zs, dubbed 'NaneNaneMarch', on Thursday to force President William Ruto to resign.

Speaking after meeting top police commanders across the country in Embakasi, Masengeli allayed fears, saying the police are prepared and ready to deal with the Gen Z protesters.

Masengeli intimated that security will be heightened across the country though not to an extent that is out of the ordinary.

“Every Kenyan as per the law has liberty to demonstrate, picket and assemble as per the law. That one everyone is very much aware of and where the privilege of one ends is where the other starts,” he said.

Masengeli said Kenyans are at liberty to demonstrate but peacefully and reiterated that all Kenyans have to live by the rule of law.

"We are governmened by the Rome statute and the Kenyan Constitution," he said, and affirmed that criminal elements will be dealt with firmly.”

"On Gen Zs, they have a message and they have been heard. It is upon us now to differentiate between Gen Zs and opportunists who take advantage of those riots to cause mayhem, destruction of property and acts of violence that are not allowed by the Law," the acting IG said.

He urged Kenyans planning to partake in the planned Nane Nane protests to do so in adherence with the law.

"This is a country governed by democracy and the constitution," the acting Police IG emphasized.

The meeting discussions also centered on the operational and logistical challenges facing officers in their jurisdictions and how to address them to ensure efficiency within the NPS.

