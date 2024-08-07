New beginnings as RAILA clears JUNET MOHAMED and MILLIE ODHIAMBO to be the new Opposition leaders





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has unanimously endorsed Junet Mohamed and Millie Odhiambo as the new Minority Leader and Whip in the National Assembly, respectively.

This move comes after the coalition's fractured relationship following Raila Odinga’s decision to name five allies in President William Ruto’s broad-based cabinet.

During an Azimio parliamentary group meeting yesterday, the coalition voted in favour of the two ODM picks.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna confirmed the decision on X, thanking Azimio constituent parties for their support and wishing the new leaders well.

However, he did not disclose the attendees of the meeting, stirring further speculation.

The friction within the coalition was evident when Martha Karua-led NARC-Kenya party formally expressed its intention to exit Azimio.

The party's Acting Secretary General Asha Bashir cited "prevailing political developments" as the primary reason for the decision in a letter dated July 25, 2024, addressed to Azimio Secretariat Secretary General Junet Mohamed.

The growing rift has been fueled by ODM's recent actions. Following a Central Management Committee meeting chaired by Raila Odinga, the party proposed changes in its National Assembly House and committee leadership.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was elevated to the Minority Leader position, replacing Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, who was nominated to the Energy docket. This reshuffle included Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo taking over as the Minority Whip.

At the committee level, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi will chair the Public Accounts Committee, succeeding nominated MP John Mbadi, who has been nominated as the CS of Treasury and National Planning.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo will take over as the vice chairperson of the Public Investments Committee, filling the position vacated by Amisi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST