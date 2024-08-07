New beginnings as RAILA clears JUNET MOHAMED and MILLIE ODHIAMBO to be the new Opposition leaders

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio has unanimously endorsed Junet Mohamed and Millie Odhiambo as the new Minority Leader and Whip in the National Assembly, respectively.
This move comes after the
coalition's fractured relationship following Raila Odinga’s decision to name
five allies in President William Ruto’s broad-based cabinet.
During an Azimio parliamentary
group meeting yesterday, the coalition voted in favour of the two ODM picks.
ODM Secretary General Edwin
Sifuna confirmed the decision on X, thanking Azimio constituent parties for
their support and wishing the new leaders well.
However, he did not disclose the
attendees of the meeting, stirring further speculation.
The friction within the
coalition was evident when Martha Karua-led NARC-Kenya party formally expressed
its intention to exit Azimio.
The party's Acting Secretary
General Asha Bashir cited "prevailing political developments" as the
primary reason for the decision in a letter dated July 25, 2024, addressed to
Azimio Secretariat Secretary General Junet Mohamed.
The growing rift has been fueled
by ODM's recent actions. Following a Central Management Committee meeting
chaired by Raila Odinga, the party proposed changes in its National Assembly
House and committee leadership.
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was
elevated to the Minority Leader position, replacing Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi,
who was nominated to the Energy docket. This reshuffle included Suba North MP
Millie Odhiambo taking over as the Minority Whip.
At the committee level, Saboti
MP Caleb Amisi will chair the Public Accounts Committee, succeeding nominated
MP John Mbadi, who has been nominated as the CS of Treasury and National
Planning.
Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo
will take over as the vice chairperson of the Public Investments Committee,
filling the position vacated by Amisi.
