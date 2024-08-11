RACHEL RUTO’s favourite preacher, BENNY HINN, in trouble after his estranged wife served him divorce papers - This is the same man who prayed for CHARLENE RUTO to get a husband.





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - The wife of a controversial televangelist Benny Hinn has filed for divorce for a second time after nearly a decade of marriage.

Benny Hinn and his wife, Suzanne, lived in separate homes more than 60 miles apart when the filing was made at the Hillsborough County Court in Tampa, Florida, late last month.

Court records show that Benny Hinn was living at an address in Palm Coast, while Suzanne listed a home in Longwood, valued at more than $1 million.



It's unclear how long the couple had been living apart, however, this isn't the first time Suzanne served her husband with divorce papers.



Suzanne first filed for divorce in February 2010 at the Orange County Superior Court in California, citing irreconcilable differences after 30 years of marriage.



The couple first tied the knot on August 4, 1979, and share four children.

In the summer of 2010, Benny Hinn was infamously snapped leaving a hotel room with fellow televangelist Paula White.



At the time, it was reported that Hinn and White spent three nights at a five-star hotel that was booked under an alias.

Hinn would later acknowledge an "inappropriate relationship" with White and he and Suzanne would eventually divorce, however, in 2012, they publicly announced that they had reconciled.

He blamed the couple's divorce on Suzanne's addiction to prescription drugs.



"Suzanne started taking certain prescription medications to help her cope with some of her personal struggles. She became dependent on those for nearly 15 years, and those medications made her behave erratically at times," Hinn wrote in a statement at the time.

"As her husband, I did not know the extent of her reliance on these medications, nor did I fully understand just how much harm they were causing to her, physically and emotionally,’’ he added.

Hinn also said that he had spent too much time on the ministry and not enough with his family.

The renowned televangelist visited Kenya earlier this year for a hyped crusade organized by First Lady Rachel Ruto.

He laid his hands on First Daughter Charlene Ruto and prayed for her to get a husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.