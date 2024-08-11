Haitian authorities now reveal the real situation on the ground – Look! Ruto may regret sending Kenyan troops there





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has raised concerns over the inconsistency and delays in funding for the Kenyan-led mission aimed at stabilizing the country.

Conille warned that the lack of timely support could undermine the entire operation and erode the credibility of the transitional government.

Speaking on the challenging conditions faced by the Haitian population, Conille, a seasoned doctor and former UNICEF regional director, emphasized the urgent need for action.

"People are living under very bad circumstances. So, they want to see action. They want to see movement," he stated.

The mission, which has generated significant expectations among the Haitian populace, is seen as a crucial step towards restoring order in a nation grappling with political instability, economic woes, and widespread insecurity.

However, the Prime Minister expressed concerns that these expectations could be shattered if the necessary resources are not provided swiftly.

"Unfortunately, the resources are not enough and not coming quickly enough. We understand that there are a lot of emergencies going on and there is heavy fatigue, but the good news is that there is hope," Conille remarked.

He acknowledged the global challenges and the strain on international aid but stressed the importance of meeting the current needs in Haiti.

Conille also underscored the potential consequences of failing to meet the mission's funding requirements, stating that the expectations might be shattered.

"The arrival of the Kenyans has created expectations, and we need to meet this expectation, or the whole system crumbles, including the credibility of the transitional government," he warned.

As the situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate, the Prime Minister's comments are a reminder of the critical role that international support plays in the success of peacekeeping and stabilization efforts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST