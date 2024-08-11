Haitian authorities now reveal the real situation on the ground – Look! Ruto may regret sending Kenyan troops there

Monday, August 12, 2024 - Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille has raised concerns over the inconsistency and delays in funding for the Kenyan-led mission aimed at stabilizing the country.
Conille warned that the lack of timely support
could undermine the entire operation and erode the credibility of the
transitional government.
Speaking on the challenging conditions faced
by the Haitian population, Conille, a seasoned doctor and former UNICEF
regional director, emphasized the urgent need for action.
"People are living under very bad
circumstances. So, they want to see action. They want to see movement," he
stated.
The mission, which has generated significant
expectations among the Haitian populace, is seen as a crucial step towards
restoring order in a nation grappling with political instability, economic
woes, and widespread insecurity.
However, the Prime Minister expressed
concerns that these expectations could be shattered if the necessary
resources are not provided swiftly.
"Unfortunately, the resources are not
enough and not coming quickly enough. We understand that there are a lot of
emergencies going on and there is heavy fatigue, but the good news is that
there is hope," Conille remarked.
He acknowledged the global challenges and the
strain on international aid but stressed the importance of meeting the current
needs in Haiti.
Conille also underscored the potential
consequences of failing to meet the mission's funding requirements, stating
that the expectations might be shattered.
"The arrival of the Kenyans has created
expectations, and we need to meet this expectation, or the whole system
crumbles, including the credibility of the transitional government," he
warned.
As the situation in Haiti continues to
deteriorate, the Prime Minister's comments are a reminder of the critical role
that international support plays in the success of peacekeeping and stabilization
efforts.
