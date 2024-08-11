AKOTEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS, issues threats after she was secretly recorded with a married man she is allegedly dating in a supermarket and the video shared online.





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Singer Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, is breathing fire after an unidentified person recorded her in a supermarket with a married man that she is allegedly dating and shared the video online.

Taking to her Facebook page, Cebbie said she is unsettled by such behaviours and threatened to take action against people infringing on her privacy.

"When you secretly video record people without their consent, don’t feel bad when your mouth is slapped biggly and badly to instill some common sense and decency,’’ she posted.

Cebbie Kok’s threats against stalkers come after someone recorded a video of her and a married man she is allegedly dating and sent it to blogger Edgar Obare.

Word has it that she parted ways with lawyer Steve Ogolla and eloped with a married man.

Cebbie’s marriage with Steve Ogolla has been marred with infidelity allegations, with reports indicating that Ogolla was cheating on her with multiple women even after walking down the aisle in a colourful wedding that was the talk of the town.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.