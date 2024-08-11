Proof that billionaire JIMI WANJIGI’s son turned up in the streets to protest despite his father being one of the wealthiest Kenyans (VIDEO).





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Maina Wanjigi, the son of billionaire businessman and politician, Jimi Wanjigi, joined his fellow youth in the streets during the anti-government protests to fight for better governance.

A video of Maina addressing the press while struggling with the effects of teargas has surfaced on X.

“I think it’s high time for us as young people to fight for economic liberation. We are fighting for our political rights,” he was heard saying in the video.

Maina, a student at one of the most prestigious schools in the UK, came to the limelight a few days ago when he addressed the media after a contingent of police officers raided their family’s palatial home in Muthaiga.

Kenyans on social media were amazed by his eloquence.

His father was accused by the state of funding the recent anti-government protests.

Watch a video of him in the streets during demos.

