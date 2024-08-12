A Kenyan man shares a video being physically and verbally attacked by a drunk Mzungu lady who runs the lavish Steadmark Hotel in Karen - This woman should be deported.

 


Monday, August 12, 2024 - A mzungu lady who runs the lavish Stedmark Garden & Hotel in Karen is on the spot after she was captured on camera attacking a Kenyan citizen while drunk.

According to the victim, the rogue lady identified as Naed Courtney hit his motorbike while driving under the influence of alcohol and attempted to speed away.

A confrontation ensued when he tried to stop her.

She verbally and physically attacked him and grabbed his phone when he started recording.

The victim took to X and exposed the rogue lady and promised to take legal action against her.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments