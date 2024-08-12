A Kenyan man shares a video being physically and verbally attacked by a drunk Mzungu lady who runs the lavish Steadmark Hotel in Karen - This woman should be deported.

Monday, August 12, 2024 - A mzungu lady who runs the lavish Stedmark Garden & Hotel in Karen is on the spot after she was captured on camera attacking a Kenyan citizen while drunk.
According to the victim, the rogue lady identified as Naed
Courtney hit his motorbike while driving under the influence of alcohol and
attempted to speed away.
A confrontation ensued when he tried to stop her.
She verbally and physically attacked him and grabbed his
phone when he started recording.
The victim took to X and exposed the rogue lady and promised
to take legal action against her.
Courtney grabbed my phone when I started filming (I know I'm yelling but fuck me, it was an emotional moment) this doesn't capture when she called me a nigger because I wasn't anticipating it, but once again numerous witnesses were there— Djae (@blakkbatman) August 11, 2024
Hardy, Karen https://t.co/WOaZoCoY16 pic.twitter.com/qOXlSYti29
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments