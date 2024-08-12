90% of women in Zimbabwean city test positive for HIV







Monday, August 12, 2024 - The city of Bulawayo is grappling with an alarming HIV crisis, as recent statistics reveal that 90% of women tested for HIV in June were found to be positive. This shocking figure, reported by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), underscores the growing severity of the HIV pandemic in the Matabeleland region.

According to the BCC, out of 2,984 women who were tested in June, 2,641 received the devastating news that they were HIV positive.

The National Aids Council (NAC) has expressed deep concern over the rapid rise in HIV cases across Matabeleland, with Bulawayo experiencing an unprecedented increase. Douglas Moyo, the NAC Bulawayo’s programmes officer, attributed this spike to the high mobility of the population in the region. Many residents travel to neighboring countries, particularly South Africa, for work and unknowingly bring the virus back with them when they return.

“The high mobility of people in the provinces is causing the influx. There is a high number of people who work across the country’s border. These people leave to work and come back to visit their families,” Moyo explained.

He also highlighted that the separation of spouses due to work-related travel is contributing significantly to the spread of HIV, warning that people outside the region should not be complacent about the risks.

In response to the escalating crisis, the BCC has intensified its efforts to provide crucial health services across the city. Clinics are now offering expanded support, including cervical and breast cancer screenings, family planning services, and post-exposure prophylaxis for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. To ensure inclusivity, nurses and counselors have also been trained in sign language.

The BCC's recent agenda on sexual and reproductive health revealed that in June, 243 women aged 16 to 24 were tested for HIV, with 195 testing positive. Among women aged 25 to 49, 2,115 out of 2,172 tested positive. In the older age group of 50 and above, 331 out of 569 women were found to be HIV positive.

The council has conducted six outreach programs, screening 190 women, with three testing positive for VIAC (Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid and Camera).

Under the leadership of Mayor David Coltart, the council's gender structure is actively monitoring and evaluating gender-related issues as they work to combat this crisis.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and proactive in their approach to HIV prevention and treatment as the situation in Bulawayo remains critical.