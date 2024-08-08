See how OPARANYA was accorded a heroic welcome by his supporters after being sworn in - He is now moving in a fleet of guzzlers (VIDEO).









Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya was welcomed with songs and dance after he was sworn in as Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary at State House on Thursday morning.

In the video, a group of men and women was seen singing and dancing as Oparanya’s flashy entourage drove from State House, where he was sworn in.

Oparanya stood on the sunroof of his official car and waved at his supporters.

The supporters escorted his entourage as they sang and danced.

Watch the video.

SMEs Cabinet Secretary Oparanya accorded heroic welcome from State House, where he was sworn in. pic.twitter.com/eG8wmAXK6B — Seth Olale (@SethOlale) August 8, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.