Police in plainclothes and unmarked vehicles to continue brutalizing and abducting protesters despite the court ban – Look!





Friday, August 16, 2024 – Protesters will continue to be brutalized and abducted by police officers in plainclothes and unmarked vehicles despite the ban by the court.

This is according to former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino, who revealed that the courts cannot stop the police from doing their job.

In a ruling on Wednesday, High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye ordered the Inspector General (IG) of the National Police Service to ensure that plainclothed officers do not mask their faces or obscure the identification of vehicles when dealing with protestors during demonstrations.

However, speaking during an interview, Owino shed some light on the practical challenges of implementing the order.

He questioned the feasibility of such directives, terming them unpractical.

“You cannot stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from operating the way they are supposed to operate,” he stated, adding that it would be unreasonable to expect DCI officers, who traditionally operate covertly, to start wearing uniforms or using government-marked vehicles.

The former police spokesperson emphasized that the use of unmarked vehicles by DCI officers is standard procedure.

“You cannot ask them to have GK vehicles, they don't have.

"They are using unmarked vehicles. Not actually unmarked, but civilian plate vehicles,” Owino asserted, highlighting the operational norms of the DCI,” he stated.

