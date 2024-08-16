UHURU to meet RAILA in a bid to save Azimio from total collapse after allegedly misadvising him to betray his friends and join RUTO’s Government.





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to meet ODM Leader Raila Odinga face-to-face for the first time after Baba’s controversial decision to join President William Ruto’s government.

This comes even as Raila has indicated that it was Uhuru who advised him to join Ruto’s government in a bid to defuse Gen Z protests.

According to sources, Uhuru is stepping back into the political arena to prevent the complete collapse of Azimio over Raila’s betrayal.

Amid growing tensions and allegations, Uhuru will convene a critical meeting with the coalition’s affiliate parties, seeking to address the crisis that has gripped the opposition following Baba’s unpopular decision

Raila’s move to donate some of ODM’s top guns to Ruto’s Cabinet sparked discontent in Azimio, leading to whispers of betrayal and plans to exit the alliance.

The once formidable opposition coalition now teeters on the brink of disintegration.

Nonetheless, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is hopeful that the upcoming meeting, led by Uhuru Kenyatta, will offer a platform to address the concerns of all parties involved.

