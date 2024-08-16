RAILA is still the Azimio leader and we need him to fight this rogue Government – KALONZO changes tune on BABA even after calling him a sellout.

Friday, August 16, 2024 - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has once again proved that he is a real watermelon.
This is after he changed his
tough stance and expressed willingness to engage Azimio Leader Raila Odinga
despite betraying them by joining President William Ruto’s government.
Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo
maintained that he would have to engage Raila despite being a sharp critic of
the broad-based government in which the former Premier is working with
President William Ruto.
The former vice president affirmed
that a formidable coalition is crucial for challenging the incumbent Ruto in
the 2027 general election.
"We must continue to engage
with Raila Odinga. As we speak, he is the leader of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya
Coalition, there's no way we will not engage with him going forward until we
decide on whether to release him to go completely to the AU," Kalonzo
stated.
Kalonzo has been a fierce critic
of Odinga after four leaders from ODM secured four cabinet slots in Ruto's
cabinet.
The Wiper leader had even
threatened to direct his party MPs to shoot down the nominations of Hassan
Joho, John Mbadi, Opiyo Wandayi, and Wycliffe Oparanya, now CSs, during the
vetting process.
At the same time, Kalonzo
Musyoka had already been chosen by the Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition to
lead the political outfit.
In a statement read by Jubilee
Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, it was explained that current Azimio Leader
Raila Odinga was busy campaigning for the Africa Union Commission (AUC)
chairperson position.
