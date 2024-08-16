RAILA is still the Azimio leader and we need him to fight this rogue Government – KALONZO changes tune on BABA even after calling him a sellout.





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has once again proved that he is a real watermelon.

This is after he changed his tough stance and expressed willingness to engage Azimio Leader Raila Odinga despite betraying them by joining President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo maintained that he would have to engage Raila despite being a sharp critic of the broad-based government in which the former Premier is working with President William Ruto.

The former vice president affirmed that a formidable coalition is crucial for challenging the incumbent Ruto in the 2027 general election.

"We must continue to engage with Raila Odinga. As we speak, he is the leader of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, there's no way we will not engage with him going forward until we decide on whether to release him to go completely to the AU," Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo has been a fierce critic of Odinga after four leaders from ODM secured four cabinet slots in Ruto's cabinet.

The Wiper leader had even threatened to direct his party MPs to shoot down the nominations of Hassan Joho, John Mbadi, Opiyo Wandayi, and Wycliffe Oparanya, now CSs, during the vetting process.

At the same time, Kalonzo Musyoka had already been chosen by the Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya coalition to lead the political outfit.

In a statement read by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, it was explained that current Azimio Leader Raila Odinga was busy campaigning for the Africa Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position.

