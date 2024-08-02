Police reveal name and picture of teenage boy who killed three young girls at TAYLOR SWIFT concert







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - The 17-year-old boy charged with the murders of three young girls during a knife rampage at a Taylor Swift themed club in Southport, UK has been revealed as Axel Rudakubana.

It comes after the Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC, took the ‘exceptional’ step of lifting reporting restrictions which previously banned him from being identified due to his age.





The court heard Rudakubana was due to turn 18 next week, on August 7. Judge Menary said: ‘Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum.’

The teenager charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport is said to be an introvert with a background in musical theatre.

Axel Rudakubana, who turns 18 on Wednesday, was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, and had been living in the village of Banks, just outside Southport, at the time of the attack.

He has an older brother, who was also born in the Welsh capital.

Rudakubana is charged with murdering Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Hart Street in the Merseyside town on Monday.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds with five of them in a critical condition while two adults were also seriously hurt.







Two of the injured children have been discharged from hospital, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said Thursday.

In a statement, the trust said: ‘We are delighted that two of the children involved in Monday’s awful incident have now been discharged.

‘We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital.

‘All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition. Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those affected by Monday’s incident.’