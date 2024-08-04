Police Officers RUTO deployed to Haiti will come back very wealthy – See how much the UN is paying them every month?





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Kenyan police officers deployed to the United Nations-backed mission in Haiti could be pocketing up to Ksh279,955 per month, inclusive of allowances, making their peacekeeping efforts financially rewarding.

Each officer stands to receive a monthly pay of Ksh182,242 from the international agency, with additional allowances boosting their earnings significantly.

This was revealed by President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominee for Interior Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking during his vetting by Parliament, Kindiki revealed that the police deployed to the troubled Caribbean country are being paid and insured by the United Nations.

“Our officers are covered, insured, and paid for by the United Nations, and therefore there is no cause for alarm,” Kindiki stated.

The Kenyan-led mission, authorised by the United Nations Security Council in October 2023, includes 400 officers as part of a larger contingent of 1,000 Kenyan police committed to stabilising the violence-stricken Caribbean nation.

The Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, also backed by the United States, aims to restore law and order in Haiti.

Prof. Kindiki commended the officers' efforts in restoring peace in Haiti.

"It's also good to report good progress so far.

"The officers have recovered critical infrastructure, including the port, the airport, the main police station, and the hospital from the gangs.

"Some of the defiant gang leaders have now signed for peace and are willing to engage.

"Our officers are doing a commendable job. We are praying for them and hope for their continued success," he noted.

