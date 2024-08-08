CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA withdraws from Miss SA pageant







Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina has withdrawn from the Miss South Africa pageant.

The Miss SA finalist has been at the centre of controversy around her citizenship.

The 23-year-old made the announcement in a statement posted on her official Instagram account on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Her withdrawal follows the Department of Home Affairs announcing that it had reasons to believe that her mother might have committed fraud and identity theft when Chidimma was an infant.





“Being part of the Miss South Africa 2024 competition has been an amazing journey, however, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the competition for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I,” the statement read.

“With the support of the Miss South Africa organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for the amazing experience,”

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish my fellow finalists all the best for the remainder of the competition. Whoever wears the crown represents us all."

She was set to compete in the 2024 Miss South Africa event in Pretoria on Saturday.