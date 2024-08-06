Plane somehow lands safely after tires burst, propeller breaks and window shatters







Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Passengers on a flight out of Algeria are fortunate to be alive after two of the plane's tires burst during takeoff, snapping a propeller that then shattered a window.

The Bombardier DHC-8-402Q Dash 8 was departing the Rhourd Enous Airfield with 45 passengers on Saturday, August 3, when both tires on one of its two wheels suddenly gave out, photos shows

Debris from one of the popped tires is believed to have struck a propeller and broken off the blade tip, which then ricocheted into a passenger window and smashed it open.

The pilots managed to shut down the engine and made a safe emergency landing back at the airfield.





None of the 45 people on board the turboprop flight were injured during the bizarre incident.

"The crew managed the situation skillfully, following standard procedures to return and land on the same runway without any damage or panic," Tassili Airlines said in a statement.

The travelers were eventually shuttled to their destination on another aircraft.

The passengers are believed to have been workers from Sonatrach, Algeria’s state-owned oil company.