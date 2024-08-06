Dog sparks house fire while chewing on lithium-ion battery (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A dog sparked a house fire while chewing on a lithium-ion battery and the incident was captured on CCTV.

To warn the public of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, the Tulsa Fire Department released a video showing a pet dog igniting a house fire by chewing on a battery cable.

“Lithium-ion batteries are known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space,” TFD said.

“However, when this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases, and even lead to explosions.”

In the video, two dogs and a cat are seen from an indoor monitoring camera in the home's living room. One dog begins chewing on a lithium-ion battery pack until it explodes and the house catches fire.

The subsequent fire was put out by a quick-acting fire department.

All the pets escaped the burning home through a dog door.

