Angry school kids burn down controversial Pastor MBORO's church (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - In a dramatic turn of events, a large group of angry pupils in Katlehong gathered at Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng's church and set it on fire on Tuesday morning.

This incident follows a video that surfaced on Monday, August 5, showing Motsoeneng swinging a knife at a local school.

Pastor Mboro, a controversial figure, claims he went to the school to rescue his son, who was allegedly being attacked by staff members while picking up his grandchildren. The video depicts him forcibly taking the crying and screaming children from the school in Katlehong.

The pupils, enraged by the incident, retaliated by targeting Mboro's church. The fire caused significant damage, and authorities are currently investigating the situation. This incident has escalated tensions in the community, highlighting the need for dialogue and resolution.

Local authorities have urged calm and called for an end to the violence, stressing the importance of addressing grievances through peaceful means.

Watch a video from the scene below