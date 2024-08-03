PHOTOs of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatus that are operating without valid Insurance cover, Inspection Certificate and not registered in any Sacco - Cops are too afraid to take action.





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - The Matatu Crew Welfare Association has voiced strong concerns over alleged discrimination in the administration of justice within the business.

The association claims that some flashy matatus operating on the Ngong - Nairobi route are notorious for flagrantly violating traffic laws in plain view of traffic police officers.



According to the association, these matatus have been observed blocking and harassing other matatu operators.



The vehicles are reported to lack Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licenses and insurance and are not registered with any matatu Sacco.

In normal occurrences, vehicles at the railway stage have to queue for up to four hours to be able to carry passengers, but these vehicles are said to not follow these guidelines.



The association claims to have reported these issues to the traffic police multiple times but there has been no effective response.

Police are said to be afraid of arresting them for fear of losing their jobs or being transferred.



The crew operators plan to hold demonstrations on Wednesday, August 7th, if no action is taken.

The matatus are owned by President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto.

“Kuna magari watu wanasema ni za serikali, gari haina at jina ya Sacco…gari inakuja hapa inareverse kwa roundabout, askari wanaangalia tu,” said WIlfred Bosire, the association chairman.

“Askari wa trafiki, hata Regional Commander, hawaeziongelea hizo magari, hii ni nchi gani tunaishi? People are scared, they can’t speak, but some of us must speak whether we’re going to be abducted or not. We want fairness in doing business,’’ said Jasper, an investor in the matatu industry.

Now this is the real face of Impunity. Citizen forgot to add that the vehicles don't even have insurance and are now being referred to as "Government vehicles" #NaneNane #NaneNaneMarch pic.twitter.com/xMBIeyAfGd — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 3, 2024

Below are photos of the flashy matatus owned by the President’s son, George.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.