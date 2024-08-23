PHILIP MOI’s health deteriorates after being admitted in the ICU for over a month- Not even his siblings are allowed to see him







Friday, August 23, 2024 - The late President Daniel Moi’s son, Philip, is reportedly struggling with ill health as doctors’ work round the clock to save his life.

Reports indicate that on the day Bishop Allan Kiuna died of cancer, Philip was going through surgery in one of the prestigious local hospitals.

After surgery, he developed breathing complications and had to use a ventilator.

He was admitted in ICU for a month, following the complications.

He left the ICU last week and is currently under observations from his doctors at home.

Not even his siblings are allowed to see him at the moment as he recuperates at home.

Further reports indicate that Philip’s recovery is slow because of his addiction to smoking.

He has had a problem with his colon.