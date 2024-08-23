AOKO OTIENO delivers bad news to NURU OKANGA after OSCAR SUDI promised him a house and Ksh 1.3 million - Reveals how the controversial MP lied to her







Friday, August 23, 2024 - Vocal blogger Aoko Otieno claims that Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi is a serial liar and may not fulfill the promise he made to political activist Nuru Okanga on Obinna Show.

Taking to her X account, Aoko alleged that she had a meeting with Sudi and he promised to pay school fees for her.

“Aoko kujia fee kesho,” he reportedly told her.

However, he refused to pick her calls for one year after he made the promise.

He only called her after the Gen Z movement, begging her to help the Government in quelling the protests using her online influence.

Aoko claims that Sudi may not fulfill the promise he had made to Nuru Okanga.

The controversial MP promised to give Okanga Ksh 1.3 million to start a business and also promised to buy him a three-bedroom house through the Affordable Housing project