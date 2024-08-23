Opulence: Governor WAVINYA NDETI’s daughter goes to salon riding in a bulletproof V8 as her son acquires a Lexus LX600 worth Ksh 32 million

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s son and daughter are reportedly living extra-vagant lifestyles and displaying opulence in public.
There are rumours that Wavinya’s daughter goes to a salon at
Crystal Rivers Mall riding in a bullet proof V8 belonging to the County Government.
The high-end vehicle was bought during Alfred Mutua’s
tenure.
It is also emerging that Wavinya’s son drives a Lexus LX600
worth Ksh 32 million believed to have been bought using proceeds of corruption.
Last year, Wavinya’s son Charles Oduwale was caught in a
fake dams scandal where he allegedly stole millions of shillings.
He secured a tender to construct dams but the project did
not start despite receiving millions from the County Government.
Wavinya has strategically placed her son as a master dealer
in the county.
Every contractor or supplier must partner with the Governor
through her son for any business they conduct with the county.
Below is a tweet by Aoko Otieno exposing the Governor.The Kenyan DAILY POST
