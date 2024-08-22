Outrage as details emerge about serial killer COLLINS JUMAISI’s daring escape from Gigiri Police Station – LOOK! We don’t have a country

Thursday August 22, 2024 - Even as the DCI detectives intensify the manhunt for escaped serial killer Collins Jumaisi and 12 other detainees, it has now emerged that the serial killer was working with Gigiri Police Officers who helped him escape.
New details indicate that Jumaisi, a man accused of killing
42 women, and his co-escapees did not flee under the cover of darkness but
simply walked out of the precinct's main door.
This happened under the watchful eyes of two police officers
on night shift duty, who, according to eyewitness accounts, may have been
complicit in the escape.
Investigations into the jailbreak have taken a sharp turn,
with detectives zeroing in on the mobile phone records and financial
transactions of the police officers who were on duty that night.
The forensic analysis of these communications is expected to
shed light on the possible involvement of the officers in facilitating the
escape.
What has shocked the public even more are revelations from a
fellow detainee, who witnessed the escape firsthand.
The suspect, who had been arrested for fraud, recounted how
the officers on duty seemed unusually lenient, allowing him to keep money in
his possession - a rare occurrence in Kenyan police cells.
He also noted that around midnight, the duty officer
conducted a roll call, after which he left the cell doors unlocked. This
careless act provided Jumaisi and the other detainees with the perfect
opportunity to escape.
The witness further revealed that all 13 suspects, including
Jumaisi, were already outside their cell cubes when he arrived at the station
around 9pm.
Jumaisi had been unchained, his cell door opened, and the
handcuffs that had restrained him were found discarded in his empty cell. The
ease with which the escape was executed has only deepened suspicions of police
collusion.
Adding to the controversy, the witness claimed he saw one of
the Eritrean detainees hand money to the police officers before they announced
they were heading to the canteen.
One of the officers, he alleged, appeared to be
intoxicated—a detail that aligns with reports from insiders who mentioned a
corporal known for reporting to duty while drunk.
With the officers conveniently absent, the 13 detainees
simply walked out of the station, unchallenged.
