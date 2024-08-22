Outrage as details emerge about serial killer COLLINS JUMAISI’s daring escape from Gigiri Police Station – LOOK! We don’t have a country







Thursday August 22, 2024 - Even as the DCI detectives intensify the manhunt for escaped serial killer Collins Jumaisi and 12 other detainees, it has now emerged that the serial killer was working with Gigiri Police Officers who helped him escape.

New details indicate that Jumaisi, a man accused of killing 42 women, and his co-escapees did not flee under the cover of darkness but simply walked out of the precinct's main door.

This happened under the watchful eyes of two police officers on night shift duty, who, according to eyewitness accounts, may have been complicit in the escape.

Investigations into the jailbreak have taken a sharp turn, with detectives zeroing in on the mobile phone records and financial transactions of the police officers who were on duty that night.

The forensic analysis of these communications is expected to shed light on the possible involvement of the officers in facilitating the escape.

What has shocked the public even more are revelations from a fellow detainee, who witnessed the escape firsthand.

The suspect, who had been arrested for fraud, recounted how the officers on duty seemed unusually lenient, allowing him to keep money in his possession - a rare occurrence in Kenyan police cells.

He also noted that around midnight, the duty officer conducted a roll call, after which he left the cell doors unlocked. This careless act provided Jumaisi and the other detainees with the perfect opportunity to escape.

The witness further revealed that all 13 suspects, including Jumaisi, were already outside their cell cubes when he arrived at the station around 9pm.

Jumaisi had been unchained, his cell door opened, and the handcuffs that had restrained him were found discarded in his empty cell. The ease with which the escape was executed has only deepened suspicions of police collusion.

Adding to the controversy, the witness claimed he saw one of the Eritrean detainees hand money to the police officers before they announced they were heading to the canteen.

One of the officers, he alleged, appeared to be intoxicated—a detail that aligns with reports from insiders who mentioned a corporal known for reporting to duty while drunk.

With the officers conveniently absent, the 13 detainees simply walked out of the station, unchallenged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST