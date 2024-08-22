RUTO’s govt wants JUMAISI dead or alive as DCI offers huge cash for any leads in a frantic search for escaped serial killer







Thursday August 22, 2024 – The search for the escaped serial killer Collins Jumaisi and 12 others has intensified with the DCI detectives treating the entire escape as an inside job.

The brazen escape from Gigiri Police Station, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, has raised serious questions about the integrity of the police officers at the station.

New details indicate that Jumaisi, a man accused of killing 42 women, and his co-escapees did not flee under the cover of darkness but simply walked out of the precinct's main door.

This happened under the watchful eyes of two police officers on night shift duty, who, according to eyewitness accounts, may have been complicit in the escape.

DCI has now offered a significant cash reward for any information that could lead to the re-arrest of Jumaisi.

"A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect's arrest," DCI stated in a notice published in the local dailies.

The agency is appealing to the public to assist in what has now become a high-stakes manhunt for the dangerous fugitive.

