LEE NJIRU tells RUTO that RAILA ODINGA will disorganise his Government to suit his interests of ‘eating with his people’ –Don’t think you are clever than him!!







Thursday, August 22,2024 - Former President Daniel Moi's Press Secretary, Lee Njiru, has told President William Ruto not to think that he is clever than his predecessors who were disorganized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when they allowed him into their Government.

Moi allowed Raila Odinga into the Government and he was ousted by the people in 2002, Mwai Kibaki allowed Raila Odinga into the Government and his legitimacy was questioned resulting in the 2007 post-election violence where over 1,100 Kenyans deaths and President Uhuru Kenyatta had a disgraceful last tenure when he associated with Raila Odinga in 2018.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Njiru told Ruto not to think that by allowing Raila Odinga into his Government, everything would go as planned.

Njiru said Raila Odinga will disorganize the Ruto Government to suit his interests which include ‘eating ’ with his people.

“I have been watching Raila for a long time. Wherever Raila enters, however organized it is, he has to disorganize and reorganize it to suit his own interests. He did it during the time of Moi, Kibaki, and Uhuru and he has done it once more. Raila and his people need to eat, he has confessed that that is his objective,” Njiru told Jeff.

The Kenyan DAILY POST