OSCAR SUDI deployed his masked bodyguards in civilian clothes to maim protesters! Their identities revealed ahead of Nane Nane March (PHOTO).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed that some of the rogue cops deployed to the streets of Nairobi to unleash terror on protesters during anti-government protests are Oscar Sudi’s bodyguards.

Miguna revealed the names of the two cops, Gilbert Tenai and Oburu, and posted their phone numbers to the public.

The vocal lawyer urged protesters to turn out in large numbers on Thursday, August 8th, and march to State House to evict President William Ruto.

Check out his tweet.





