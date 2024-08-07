Alleged Forex Trade fraudster, KENYAN PRINCE, escapes death by a whisker after he was involved in an accident - His flashy Audi was written off (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Alleged city fraudster Kenyan Prince, who masquerades as a forex trader, is lucky to be alive after he was involved in an accident.

He shared videos of his ill-fated Audi which was written off after the accident.

Kenyan Prince was in the company of a friend when the accident happened on Tuesday night and it is alleged that they were speeding while drunk.

They escaped the accident with minor injuries but the car was badly damaged.

See videos.

Alleged Forex Trade fraudster, KENYAN PRINCE, escapes death by a whisker after he was involved in an accident - His flashy Audi was written off pic.twitter.com/xqE0PhvxOG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 7, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.