LADY reveals why men end up with LADIES like her who love money







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - A woman has addressed men who complain that women want their money.

She shared her opinion on X after an X user wrote:

"I have a confession. I think men exaggerate the women asking for money thing on the internet.

An X user who identifies as one of the women who expects money from men then replied:

"Kinda, but also cause they focus all their attention on a certain type of women who of course will collect all their money (like moi), paying no attention to the women that want to “build” with them (not moi). Then complain everyone wants their money.

"It’s oju kokoro (greed).

She added:

"Have you seen my hands ? There are not the long delicate fingers of a woman that will build with you. Pls let’s all be fr."



