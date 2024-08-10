Organ harvesting victim woke up chained to bed with parts of liver and lung missing

Friday, August 9, 2024 - A Chinese organ-harvesting victim managed to escape from his captors after he woke up chained to a bed with parts of his liver and lung missing.
Cheng Pei Ming, 58, the first known survivor of China’s
forced organ harvesting campaign against religious prisoners said he was now
ready to speak out and expose the “evil” of the Chinese Communist Party.
Cheng, who will talk publicly for the first time in
Washington on Friday, August 9, described how he still feels “extreme pain” 20
years after parts of his lung and liver were forcibly removed.
“I believed they would kill me. I’m not sure they thought I
could survive, but I did,” Mr Cheng told The Telegraph as he took off his shirt
to expose a scar that wraps around his chest all the way to his back.
Mr Cheng says he was detained and tortured for years by the
Chinese state for practising Falun Gong, a spiritual movement founded in the
early 1990s. The movement swept across the country, but was outlawed in 1999
and then brutally suppressed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), who branded
it an “evil cult” and a threat to the state.
Beijing has long viewed religious groups as a threat to
social order and the party’s ideological grip on power.
In the decades after the Falun Gong was banned and its
followers persecuted, China’s organ transplantation industry exploded. Vital
organs became readily available within a matter of days in state-run hospitals.
In 2019, an independent tribunal in London ruled that the
Chinese government continued to commit crimes against humanity by targeting
minorities, including the Falun Gong movement, for organ harvesting.
The CCP has denied accusations of organ harvesting and
repeatedly denied that Falun Gong practitioners have been killed for their
organs.
But in 2021, UN human rights experts reported that along
with Falung Gong practitioners, other minorities had been targeted, including
Uyghurs, Tibetans, Muslims and Christians in detention in China.
Mr Cheng said he could not understand why they would crack
down on a religion that promoted peace.
“Falun Gong teaches people to be good and to have compassion
and empathy for all people. We mean no harm to society, the persecution against
us should have never happened,” he said.
Mr Cheng was first arrested in September 1999. He said he
was tortured and told to give up his faith and that when he refused he was
expelled along with his family from his home in the eastern province of
Shandong.
In the years that followed, he was “kidnapped by the CCP”
five times, each time suffering “unbearable” torture, he said.
“I remembered asking: ‘Why don’t you kill me instead?’ And
they said: ‘It is too easy, we get great pleasure in torturing you,’” Mr Cheng
said.
In 2002, he was sentenced to eight years in jail. He
recalled seeing other Falun Gong inmates disappear. Some were sent to so-called
‘re-education’ labour camps; others were tortured to death.
In July 2004, Mr Cheng said he was dragged into a hospital
where agents from the CCP’s infamous 610 office – dubbed “China’s Gestapo” –
tried to make him sign consent forms. When he refused, they knocked him down
and put him to sleep. His family was told that he was undergoing surgery and
had a 20 per cent chance of survival.
Mr Cheng woke up three days later, terrified, shackled to a
bed, and with a 35cm incision across his chest.
Transplant experts have since confirmed that scans show
sections of Mr Cheng’s liver and left lung were surgically removed.
Two years later, prison guards took him back to hospital.
“There was no reason for them to operate, so I understood I
would be killed. My family were told I had swallowed knives and wasn’t likely
to survive.”
But an unexpected opportunity presented itself for escape.
His guard had fallen asleep, so Mr Cheng made a run for it.
For nine years “I lived a life of escape and hiding under
false names,” he said, adding that the CCP “wanted to find men and kill me to
cover up what they had done”.
He eventually escaped to Thailand where “I felt I could have
been killed anytime,” Mr Cheng said.
After 14 years of evading Chinese authorities, including
five years in Thailand where he was granted UN refugee status, Mr Cheng reached
the US in July 2020.
He only felt safe once he reached US soil in 2020.
In June 2024, the US House passed The Falun Gong Protection
Act, which aims to force an end to the persecution of Falun Gong by the CCP as
well as forced organ harvesting from apprehended practitioners of the faith.
Mr Cheng, whose family largely remains in China, still can’t
feel parts of his chest, and he struggles on a daily basis with shocks of pain
that ripple through his body. But he is now ready to tell his story.
He said: “I want the world to know how evil the CCP is. It
does not only seek to harm people in China but the world. I have to expose what
has happened to the Falun Gong.”
Dr Charles Lee, a leading advocate for the Falun Gong
movement, who himself was arrested and tortured for his beliefs by the CCP in
2003, told The Telegraph that the importance of Mr Cheng’s testimony cannot be
overstated.
“We heard reports for decades about the extremely inhuman
treatment Falun Gong faced, those that were tortured to death, their bodies cut
open and organs missing. But now we have the first live witness.”
He added: “This should be an alarm to people and governments
around the world that the CCP does not care for human lives.”
